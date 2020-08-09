Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The stage is set for the Vegas Golden Knights and Robin Lehner

The Blackhawks rallied late in Game 3 to move a win away from advancing in the remodeled Stanley Cup playoffs. In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand discuss how the Hawks grinded & persevered their way to a clutch victory Wednesday night, while hearing from Jonathan Toews, Jeremy Colliton & Olli Maatta. Plus, how the combination of youth & experience has helped them offset the top-heavy Oilers in gaining the upper hand heading into Friday's Game 4.

