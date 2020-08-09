Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The stage is set for the Vegas Golden Knights and Robin Lehner

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (40) acknowledges the crowd after a win against the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner were stallmates in the Blackhawks locker room most of the season. Now they’ll be on opposite ends of the ice for a playoff series.  Chris Boden and Joe Brand discuss the irony and preview the matchup versus Vegas and recap the Edmonton elimination on the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast.  Plus you’ll also hear from Colliton, Crawford, Strome, and Toews.

