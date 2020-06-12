Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The quest for the Stanley Cup begins, when?

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad, left, controls the puck next to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Blackhawks won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Blackhawks have spoken! And Chris Boden and Joe Brand bring them to you on this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by FanLyst. Stan Bowman, Jeremy Colliton and three players talked with the media now that Phase 2 of Return To Play began this week, & a training camp start date was announced Thursday. The GM, the Head Coach, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Connor Murphy all react. Plus, their thoughts on having more games to play, the team they’ll be facing, and the departure of John McDonough.

