Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The Blackhawks season has stopped for now.

Blackhawks Crazy

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Nicolas Beaudin (74) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 6-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The Blackhawks have stopped, just like the rest of the sports world.  In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by FanLyst, Chris Boden & Joe Brand try to balance the disappointment with perspective as we all playing the waiting game, with hockey & well beyond. You’ll get Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jeremy Colliton from the last time we heard them, on aspects from the departing win over the Sharks. The guys also break down scenarios if and when the season resumes, and hear from Brent Seabrook on his rehab and his longtime cause off the ice.

