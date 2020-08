PHOTO: Chicago Bulls’ Duncan Keith (2) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 6-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The unexpected playoff season ended versus Vegas. On the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand dive into the five game series, the whys, want went right & wrong, & tee up the What Nows as the team returns to Chicago & goes its separate ways again. You’ll hear from Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Jeremy Colliton after Tuesday’s elimination.

