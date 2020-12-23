Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The 2021 schedule is released

All of a sudden, the season is just three weeks away! After all this waiting, this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast with Chris Boden and Joe Brand takes a look at the whirlwind 56-game schedule that begins on January 13th, the familiar foes the Hawks will be sick of seeing by the first weekend in May, and the roster juggling – from taxi squads, to Kirby Dach, to Alex Nylander’s knee injury.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand