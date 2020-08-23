Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Stan Bowman speaks to the media following the 2020 season.

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman speaks during an NHL hockey press conference to announce hiring Jeremy Colliton as a Blackhawks new head coach Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Chicago. Colliton replaces Joel Quenneville who was fired on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

On this season-ending Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand hear from, and react to, thoughts from Stan Bowman & Jeremy Colliton as they head into the off-season.  It’s a difficult To-Do List, from negotiating a tight salary cap with the need to resign or find a goalie, plus a handful of other personnel decisions on the current roster. Finally, how does the team solve its biggest weakness in recent years that hasn’t been going away? 

