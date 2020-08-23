Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Stan Bowman speaks to the media following the 2020 season.

On this season-ending Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand hear from, and react to, thoughts from Stan Bowman & Jeremy Colliton as they head into the off-season. It’s a difficult To-Do List, from negotiating a tight salary cap with the need to resign or find a goalie, plus a handful of other personnel decisions on the current roster. Finally, how does the team solve its biggest weakness in recent years that hasn’t been going away?
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand