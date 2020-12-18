Big Ten Championship Northwestern vs. Ohio State
Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Restructure in the front office has been cemented

Blackhawks Crazy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blackhawks Senior VP/General Manager Stan Bowman addresses the media on April 22, 2017. (ChicagoBlackhawks.com)

The Blackhawks cemented their organizational structure for the future this week, & on tis new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand discuss & hear from CEO Danny Wirtz, GM Stan Bowman being promoted to President of Hockey Operations & Jamie Faulkner as the new President of Business Operations, and the challenges they face as we await word from the NHL on a 2021 season.

