Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | One win away from the next round!

The suspense ran its course until the final day of training camp, but Corey Crawford rejoined the team just in the nick of time. Chris Boden let's you hear from the goalie himself on being diagnosed with Coronavirus on this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. You'll also hear from Jeremy Colliton on getting his top goalie back just in time to travel to Edmonton, plus Brent Seabrook describes what his body's been through in recent years, his decision he wasn't yet ready for game action, and his confidence about returning to be the player he once was.

