Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Meet the newest members of the Blackhawks!

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, left, Alex DeBrincat, center, and Kirby Dach, right, taking a break from skating during NHL hockey practice at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Blackhawks’ 2020 draft class began with a somewhat familiar face to start, continued with a 2nd round goalie, while they looked to defense with four of their final six picks.  Chris Boden provides a recap as you hear from top two picks Lukas Reichel & Drew Commesso, along with Hawks VP of Amateur Scouting Mark Kelley.

