Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Meet the new guys!

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team’s convention Friday, July 27, 2018, in Chicago (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Who are the new guys? Why are they here with the team’s philosophy moving forward?  Chris Boden explains as you hear from Nikita Zadorov and Matthias Janmark in this new, mini Blackhawks Crazy Podcast

