Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Meet the new guys!

Who are the new guys? Why are they here with the team’s philosophy moving forward? Chris Boden explains as you hear from Nikita Zadorov and Matthias Janmark in this new, mini Blackhawks Crazy Podcast
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand