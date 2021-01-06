The Blackhawks are Back! Season opener at Tampa Bay
January 13 2021 07:00 pm

Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hockey is back!

Don’t blink!  You might miss training camp!  It’s underway and on this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden shares some early observations about the action on the ice and the attitude on & off it in the wake of a few key injuries.  You’ll hear from Patrick Kane, Dylan Strome after signing his new contract and Jeremy Colliton ahead of the quick run-up to the fast and furious 2021 season that begins in a week.

