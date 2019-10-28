Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hawks snap the losing streak with their 5-1 win over the Kings

Blackhawks pre and postgame host Chris Boden and Blackhawks insider for WGN Radio and NHL.com Scott King break down the Hawks’ 5-1 victory on Sunday over the Kings that snapped Chicago’s 4-game losing streak. Chris and Scott also discuss Brent Seabrook being a healthy scratch and hear from Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and head coach Jeremy Colliton. The guys close the show with a very special guest for Sunday’s Hockey Fights Cancer night at the United Center, Eddie Olczyk.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
