Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Dylan Strome's big night and the comments Robin Lehner has made since joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

Blackhawks Crazy

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Dylan Strome (17) celebrate his second goal of the night with Connor Murphy (5) and Lucas Carlsson during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The win streak is at three to begin a home-heavy month of March after Tuesday’s 6-2 win over Anaheim, and on the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by FanLyst, Chris Boden and Joe Brand break down UIC basketball’s conference tourney win over IUPUI.  Oh, and they also bring you Dylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Jeremy Colliton following the victory, while diving deeper into the future of the Hawks’ goaltending picture in the wake of Robin Lehner’s comments since joining Vegas as Corey Crawford continues his outstanding play.

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

