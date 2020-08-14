Following the Blackhawks overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Chris Boden and Joe Brand recap the series so far and share what Chicago can do to get back in the win column on the latest edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. You’ll also hear audio from Dominik Kubalik, Patrick Kane, Jeremy Colliton and Kirby Dach.
Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!
Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Down but not out
Following the Blackhawks overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Chris Boden and Joe Brand recap the series so far and share what Chicago can do to get back in the win column on the latest edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. You’ll also hear audio from Dominik Kubalik, Patrick Kane, Jeremy Colliton and Kirby Dach.