Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Down but not out

Blackhawks Crazy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Following the Blackhawks overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Chris Boden and Joe Brand recap the series so far and share what Chicago can do to get back in the win column on the latest edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. You’ll also hear audio from Dominik Kubalik, Patrick Kane, Jeremy Colliton and Kirby Dach.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular