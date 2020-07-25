Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Crawford is back!

PHOTO: In this March 11, 2020 file photo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Chicago. Crawford practiced Saturday, July 25, after he missed the start of training camp because he tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old said he was in quarantine at his place in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

The suspense ran its course until the final day of training camp, but Corey Crawford rejoined the team just in the nick of time. Chris Boden let’s you hear from the goalie himself on being diagnosed with Coronavirus on this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast.  You’ll also hear from Jeremy Colliton on getting his top goalie back just in time to travel to Edmonton, plus Brent Seabrook describes what his body’s been through in recent years, his decision he wasn’t yet ready for game action, and his confidence about returning to be the player he once was.

