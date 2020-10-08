Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Corey Crawford’s time in Chicago has come to an end

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford celebrates with fans after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series on Monday, June 15, 2015, in Chicago. The Blackhawks defeated the Lightning 2-0 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The question over Corey Crawford’s future in Chicago was answered Thursday, a day after the draft and a day before the start of free agency.  On this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden brings you Stan Bowman’s explanation to part ways with the two-time Stanley Cup winner, apparently making way to make his team even younger.

