Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Corey Crawford’s time in Chicago has come to an end

The question over Corey Crawford’s future in Chicago was answered Thursday, a day after the draft and a day before the start of free agency. On this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden brings you Stan Bowman’s explanation to part ways with the two-time Stanley Cup winner, apparently making way to make his team even younger.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand