Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Chris Boden’s 1 on 1 interview with Stan Bowman

Stan Bowman’s media tour continued as he stopped by this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast…Chris Boden gets the backstory on the recent moves involving Corey Crawford & Brandon Saad and whether the Senior VP and General Manager believes that the “core four” are on board with the decision. They also touch on the roots of the roster building philosophy, transparency, & where he believes the team’s prospect pool stands if that’s the primary way they hope to consistently return to Cup contention.

