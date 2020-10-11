Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Are the Blackhawks going through a rebuild?

Two players. Three days. A combined four Stanley Cup rings. That’s what departed the Blackhawks over that amount of time with the departures of Corey Crawford and Brandon Saad as changes continue towards youth. On this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand react, react to the reaction and hear from one of the candidates to take over the Hawks’ net, Malcolm Subban.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
