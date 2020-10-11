Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Are the Blackhawks going through a rebuild?

Two players. Three days. A combined four Stanley Cup rings. That’s what departed the Blackhawks over that amount of time with the departures of Corey Crawford and Brandon Saad as changes continue towards youth. On this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand react, react to the reaction and hear from one of the candidates to take over the Hawks’ net, Malcolm Subban.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction