Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | (Another) Blackhawk Down

The Blackhawks cemented their organizational structure for the future this week, & on tis new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Joe Brand discuss & hear from CEO Danny Wirtz, GM Stan Bowman being promoted to President of Hockey Operations & Jamie Faulkner as the new President of Business Operations, and the challenges they face as we await word from the NHL on a 2021 season.

