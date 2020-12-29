Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | (Another) Blackhawk Down

The Blackhawks have already been dealt two huge setbacks before training camp begins Sunday, with Tuesday’s announcement that Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely due to an unknown illness. Chris Boden and Joe Brand discuss the ramifications on top of Kirby Dach’s major wrist surgery on this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. Plus you’ll hear from the newest player being brought in to try to offset some of that impact, Carl Soderberg.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
