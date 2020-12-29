2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Northwestern vs. Auburn
Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | (Another) Blackhawk Down

Blackhawks Crazy
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Team Toews captain Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews picking his team for Sunday's NHL All-Star hockey game in the NHL Fantasy Draft at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Blackhawks have already been dealt two huge setbacks before training camp begins Sunday, with Tuesday’s announcement that Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely due to an unknown illness.  Chris Boden and Joe Brand discuss the ramifications on top of Kirby Dach’s major wrist surgery on this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. Plus you’ll hear from the newest player being brought in to try to offset some of that impact, Carl Soderberg.

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

