Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | A new, yet familiar, face joins the Blackhawks

United States’ Kendall Coyne skates during the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Kendall Coyne Schofield broke another barrier and signed on the with the Blackhawks Monday.  On this latest “Blackhawks Crazy” Podcast you’ll hear from the Chicagoan on her new role as a Player Development Coach as Chris Boden and Joe Brand react and discuss the impact of her hiring.  Plus, the guys dive into where talks to begin the 2021 season stand, and the divisional scenarios that would reacquaint the Hawks with one of their longtime rivals.

