Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | A new, yet familiar, face joins the Blackhawks

Kendall Coyne Schofield broke another barrier and signed on the with the Blackhawks Monday. On this latest “Blackhawks Crazy” Podcast you’ll hear from the Chicagoan on her new role as a Player Development Coach as Chris Boden and Joe Brand react and discuss the impact of her hiring. Plus, the guys dive into where talks to begin the 2021 season stand, and the divisional scenarios that would reacquaint the Hawks with one of their longtime rivals.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand