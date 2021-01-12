The Blackhawks are Back! Season opener at Tampa Bay
January 13 2021 07:00 pm

‘Blackhawks Crazy’ gets a new name! ‘Blackhawks 720’ is the new podcast, with a preview of the season ahead.

PHOTO: In this March 5, 2020, file photo, then-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Edmonton in Chicago. Lots of new faces at the New Jersey Devils training camp, with the most-well known being 36-year-old goaltender Corey Crawford, who was signed as a free agent along with defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

New season, new name! We’re not as “Crazy” anymore but Chris Boden & Joe Brand are back doing their thing on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast ahead of Wednesday’s season opener. They discuss where the roster stands, hear from Calvin de Haan & Andrew Shaw, & react to Corey Crawford’s sudden retirement.

