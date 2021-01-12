New season, new name! We’re not as “Crazy” anymore but Chris Boden & Joe Brand are back doing their thing on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast ahead of Wednesday’s season opener. They discuss where the roster stands, hear from Calvin de Haan & Andrew Shaw, & react to Corey Crawford’s sudden retirement.
Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!
‘Blackhawks Crazy’ gets a new name! ‘Blackhawks 720’ is the new podcast, with a preview of the season ahead.
New season, new name! We’re not as “Crazy” anymore but Chris Boden & Joe Brand are back doing their thing on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast ahead of Wednesday’s season opener. They discuss where the roster stands, hear from Calvin de Haan & Andrew Shaw, & react to Corey Crawford’s sudden retirement.