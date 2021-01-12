The Blackhawks are Back! Season opener at Tampa Bay
January 13 2021 07:00 pm

Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton on his contract extension, the start of the NHL season, and Corey Crawford

Blackhawks
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks gives instructions to a player as the Blackhawks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center on November 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, the puck drops on the NHL season tomorrow. Just over 100 days ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars to win their first Stanley Cup since the 2003-04 season. Tomorrow night, they host our Blackhawks. Coach Jeremy Colliton, who just signed a two-year contract extension, joined Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott) to preview the season. Colliton commented on the new contract, the injuries the Blackhawks are dealing with, and the surprise retirement of former net-minder, Corey Crawford.

