Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern

Blackhawks
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Blackhawks canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19.

The workout was supposed to be held at the team’s practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made ”out of an abundance of caution.”

”The Chicago Blackhawks organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies,” the team said in a statement.

Chicago lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night. The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night.

The Blackhawks have three players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list: defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Wallmark.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Sports

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories