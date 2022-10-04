CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games.

Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phillips and Jakub Galvas also were assigned to Rockford.

The moves dropped Chicago’s training camp roster to 33 players.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL