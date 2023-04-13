The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that tonight’s regular season finale will also be Jonathan Toews’ final game with the team. The announcement was made by General Manager Kyle Davidson who said, “recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won’t be resigning him this offseason. Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send off for Jonathan and our fans. He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we’re excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them.”

