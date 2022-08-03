The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

BLACKHAWKS TO HOST ‘HOME AWAY FROM HOME’ 2022 SERIES

PRESEASON GAME IN MILWAUKEE ON OCTOBER 2 PRESENTED BY BMO

Team’s full preseason slate includes two additional home games at the United Center;

Preseason tickets to go on sale Friday, August 5, at 10 a.m.

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team’s full preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season, which includes a home matchup in Milwaukee, Wis. for the first time in nearly thirty years. The last time the Blackhawks played in Milwaukee was on December 1, 1992 against the Los Angeles Kings. The “Home Away from Home,” 2022 series presented by BMO, will take place at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. against the Minnesota Wild. All preseason games will go on sale this Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m.

“We’re excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations at Chicago Blackhawks. “We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”

Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum’s entertainment plaza and Deer District will host pre-game celebrations for fans, which will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. with Deer District activities starting at 3 p.m.

“We are excited to host the first NHL game at Fiserv Forum and welcome the return of NHL hockey to Milwaukee for the first time since 1993,” said Peter Feigin, Bucks and Fiserv Forum President. “We look forward to hosting the Blackhawks and Wild as we continue to bring a variety of dynamic events to Fiserv Forum.”

“As a partner of not just the Blackhawks but also the Wild and the Fiserv Forum, BMO is thrilled to be the presenting partner of the Home Away from Home 2022 series” said Jud Snyder, Regional President of BMO Wealth Management and BMO’s Senior Executive for Southeast Wisconsin. “We know hockey fans across Southeast Wisconsin will enjoy the chance to see some of the greatest hockey players in the world take to the ice.”

FULL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Training Camp for the Chicago Blackhawks begins Wednesday, September 21 at Fifth Third Arena, and all practices are expected to be open to the general public. A more detailed practice schedule will be released at a later date on Blackhawks.com.

Throughout Training Camp, the team will play a total of six preseason games (below, all times Central). In addition to the contest in Milwaukee, two home games will take place at the United Center.

Tuesday, September 27th – St. Louis at Chicago at 7:30 p.m. (United Center)

Wednesday, September 28th – Chicago at Detroit at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 1st – Detroit at Chicago at 7:30 p.m. (United Center)

Sunday, October 2nd – Minnesota at Chicago at 6:30 p.m. (Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee)

Thursday, October 6th – Chicago at Minnesota at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8th – Chicago at St. Louis at 7 p.m.

At both preseason home games at the United Center, ticketed fans can enjoy an Oktoberfest celebration before the game in the United Center Atrium. Presented by Goose Island, the first 1,000 fans to enter the Atrium each night will receive a complementary beer stein, and beverages will be half-price during happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. before United Center gates open at 6 p.m.

Fans looking to get in on the action can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets to purchase their preseason game tickets starting Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. Broadcast information for the 2022 preseason will be announced at a later date.