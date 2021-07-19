Blackhawks announce 2021 preseason schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s six-game preseason schedule for the 2021-22 season. Chicago’s three-game home preseason slate begins on Wednesday, September 29 against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. and close out the home portion of the preseason schedule on Saturday, October 9 against the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket and Broadcast information for the 2021 preseason will be announced at a later date.
2021 Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (all times CT)
|Wednesday, Sept. 29
|Detroit Red Wings
|United Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 1
|St. Louis Blues
|United Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 2
|St. Louis Blues
|Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Mo.
|7:00 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 4
|Detroit Red Wings
|Little Caesars Arena
|6:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|Minnesota Wild
|Xcel Energy Center
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|Minnesota Wild
|United Center
|7:30 p.m.