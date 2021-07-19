Blackhawks announce 2021 preseason schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s six-game preseason schedule for the 2021-22 season. Chicago’s three-game home preseason slate begins on Wednesday, September 29 against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. and close out the home portion of the preseason schedule on Saturday, October 9 against the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket and Broadcast information for the 2021 preseason will be announced at a later date.

2021 Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (all times CT) Wednesday, Sept. 29 Detroit Red Wings United Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 St. Louis Blues United Center 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 St. Louis Blues Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Mo. 7:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 Minnesota Wild Xcel Energy Center 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 Minnesota Wild United Center 7:30 p.m.