Blackhawks announce 2021 preseason schedule

Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks 2021 Preseason Schedule (Chicago Blackhawks image)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s six-game preseason schedule for the 2021-22 season. Chicago’s three-game home preseason slate begins on Wednesday, September 29 against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. and close out the home portion of the preseason schedule on Saturday, October 9 against the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket and Broadcast information for the 2021 preseason will be announced at a later date.

2021 Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTime (all times CT)
Wednesday, Sept. 29Detroit Red WingsUnited Center7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1St. Louis BluesUnited Center7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2St. Louis BluesCable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Mo.7:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4Detroit Red WingsLittle Caesars Arena6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7Minnesota WildXcel Energy Center7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9Minnesota WildUnited Center7:30 p.m.

