Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones from Columbus in exchange for Adam Boqvist

In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones plays against the Nashville Predators during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. Jones has been traded from the Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 23, because the trade had been agreed to but the call not completed yet.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ACQUIRE SETH JONES

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired defenseman Seth Jones, the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 National Hockey Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, first and second-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (If this pick results in #1 or #2 overall, the pick becomes a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft).

Jones, 26, is a four-time National Hockey League All Star and was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team after the 2017-18 season where he set career highs in goals (16), assists (41) and points (57) with the Columbus Blue Jackets. That point total shared 10th among league blueliners.

A native of Arlington, Texas, Jones led Blue Jacket defensemen with 28 points (5G, 23A) during the 2020-21 season. His 25:14 of time on ice time per game this past year was fifth in the National Hockey League. It was the third consecutive season that he has averaged more than 25:00 of TOI.

Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (fourth overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, Jones played in parts of three seasons for Nashville (2013-16) prior to being traded to Columbus on Jan. 6, 2016.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound defenseman registered 46 points (9G, 37A) during the 2018-19 regular season prior to helping Columbus win a Stanley Cup Playoff series for the first time as the Blue Jackets swept the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jones finished the 2019 postseason with nine points (3G, 6A) in 10 games.

In 580 career regular-season games with the Blue Jackets and Predators, Jones has recorded 286 points (65G, 221A) and has added 24 points (5G, 19A) in 37 career Stanley Cup postseason contests.

On the international stage, Jones was named the 2014 IIHF World Championship Best Defenseman and to the tournament’s All-Star Team after leading blueliners in assists (9) and points (11). Jones helped Team USA capture a bronze medal at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and was selected as one of the top three players on the team during the tournament. He was an assistant captain as the United States won gold at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship. Jones finished the tournament with the most assists by a defenseman (6). He also represented his country at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Jones won the 2013 Western Hockey League championship with the Portland Winterhawks as a rookie. He was named the WHL Rookie of the Year after leading first-year WHL skaters with 42 helpers.

His brother, Caleb, was acquired by the Blackhawks on July 12 and scored 19 points (5G, 14A) in 93 games across three years with the Edmonton Oilers. Their dad, Popeye, is currently an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76’ers and played parts of 11 seasons in the NBA.

Boqvist was drafted by Chicago in 2018 and recorded 29 points (6G, 23A) in 76 regular-season games. He also skated in eight 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff games.