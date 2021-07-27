Blackhawks acquire forward Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson hoists the Stanley Cup after getting the win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

BLACKHAWKS ACQUIRE TWO-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION TYLER JOHNSON

With the four-time 20-goal scorer, Chicago also receives a second-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired two-time Stanley Cup champion forward Tyler Johnson and a second-round pick in the 2023 National Hockey Draft for the rights to Brent Seabrook. Johnson is signed through the 2023-24 season ($5,000,000 salary cap hit).

“I would first like to thank Brent for his cooperation in this process,” said Stan Bowman, President of Hockey Operations. “Throughout his career, Brent put his team first and we appreciate all his many accomplishments with and contributions to the Chicago Blackhawks. He will be remembered as a champion and will always be a part of the Blackhawks family.

“Tyler Johnson adds a large amount of skill and depth to our offense. His versatility across the lineup, two-way play and championship experience throughout his career make our lineup stronger. We look forward to watching the immediate impact he will have on our team.”

Johnson, 30, has won consecutive Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, posting four goals and three assists during the 2021 postseason. He was named to the 2015 NHL All-Star Game and finished the 2015 playoffs with a league-high 13 goals. He also shared first with Patrick Kane with 23 points during that postseason.

The Spokane, Washington native has scored 20 or more goals four times, including a career-high 29 during the 2014-15 and 2018-19 campaigns with Tampa Bay. He shared the Lightning lead with 72 points in 2014-15.

Spanning nine seasons (2012-2021) NHL seasons, all with the Lightning, Johnson has registered 361 points (161G, 200A) in 589 regular-season games. He has added 65 points (32G, 33A) in 116 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 5-foot-8 forward was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Lightning on March 7, 2011. Johnson played in all 82 games during the 2013-14 season, setting a team rookie record with 24 goals and being named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie and to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

In his first professional season, Johnson won the 2012 Calder Cup with the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. The following year, Johnson was named the AHL Most Valuable Player after leading the league with 37 markers.

Internationally, Johnson played for the United States at the 2014 IIHF World Championship, notching nine points (6G, 3A) in eight games. That performance led him to being named a Top Three Player on team USA. Additionally, he won a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Johnson won a Memorial Cup in 2008 with his hometown team and was named the Western Hockey League’s playoff MVP. Seabrook was a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, third in franchise history in games played (1,114) and one of just four Chicago blueliners to score more than 100 career goals. Drafted by the Blackhawks with the 14th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Seabrook added 59 points (20G, 39A) in 123 career postseason contests.