WGN Radio’s Chicago Blackhawks stadium reporter Jack Heinrich talks about the Blackhawks’ start to the 2023-24 season and how this Blackhawks team will be competitive and fun to watch all season long. And, yes, Connor Bedard is the real deal!
The Blackhawks’ first two games show this team will be fun to watch all year long
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Injuries
Blackhawks Highlights
Blackhawks Postgame
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720