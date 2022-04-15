It was a special night on Thursday at the United Center as Pat Foley was honored for his final game as the TV voice of the Blackhawks after 39 years. Hear from Patrick Kane, Chris Chelios, Denis Savard, Troy Murray, John Wiedeman and Nick Olczyk regarding Pat’s legacy.
Long-time Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley (Phil Velasquez / Chicago Tribune)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720