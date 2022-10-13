Hear from Joe Brand as he breaks down the the season opening defeat. Joe is joined by Troy Murray to get his final thoughts from the game. Then to wrap up we take a look back at the game highlights and a quick preview of tomorrow’s night game vs. Vegas Golden Knights.

Up next for the Blackhawks is trip to Las Vegas to take on the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow night. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show and then John Wiedeman and Troy Murray with have the call at 9pm.