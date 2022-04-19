WGN Radio’s Joe Brand and Chris Boden recap a weeks worth of Blackhawks news and topics. On this show, the guys discuss Lucas Reichel being sent down to Rockford and the other younger players getting the chance to play in playoff hockey, if Marc-André Fleury could play one more year in the NHL, and more.

Plus later in the show, Joe Brand catches up with defenseman Alex Vlasic. Alex talk about his cousin playing on the San Jose Sharks, why he credits his sister for helping him make it to the NHL, the transition to the NHL, what advice he has gotten from veteran players, and more.