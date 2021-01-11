‘Blackhawks Crazy’ gets a new name! ‘Blackhawks 720’ is the new podcast, with a preview of the season ahead

All of a sudden, the season is just three weeks away! After all this waiting, this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast with Chris Boden and Joe Brand takes a look at the whirlwind 56-game schedule that begins on January 13th, the familiar foes the Hawks will be sick of seeing by the first weekend in May, and the roster juggling - from taxi squads, to Kirby Dach, to Alex Nylander's knee injury.