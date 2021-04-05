Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Welcome back Vinnie Hinostroza!

PHOTO: Florida Panthers forward Vinnie Hinostroza controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

A fresh Blackhawks 720 Podcast picks up where the last one left off: frustration versus Nashville. Chris Boden and Joe Brand break down last week and look ahead to a stretch of opponents below the Blackhawks in the division, while hearing from Strome, Keith and the reacquired Vinnie Hinostroza. Plus, a salute and stick tap to one of this podcast’s founders.

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
