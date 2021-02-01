The kids aren’t perfect, but they’re doing alright. More young kids step up this week as Chris Boden and Joe Brand explain on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Scratching and clawing for offense and points but defense and goaltending step up this past week as we hear from Colliton, Kurashev and Lankinen.
Blackhawks 720 Podcast | The kids still have a lot to learn.
