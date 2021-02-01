Blackhawks 720 Podcast | The kids still have a lot to learn.

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) watches play against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

The kids aren’t perfect, but they’re doing alright. More young kids step up this week as Chris Boden and Joe Brand explain on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Scratching and clawing for offense and points but defense and goaltending step up this past week as we hear from Colliton, Kurashev and Lankinen.

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

