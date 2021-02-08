Blackhawks 720 Podcast | The arrow is pointing up for the Blackhawks right now

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

The Cat & the cat. Joe Brand’s cat Plankton draws almost as much attention as Alex DeBrincat on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast as the team comes off a 2-0-1 week. Joe and Chris Boden take a closer look at all that’s been working and hear from The Cat, the Coach and the backup goalie.

