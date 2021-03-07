Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Seabrook retires and the Hawks split the series against the Lightning.

PHOTO: A screen displays Chicago Blackhawks’ Brent Seabrook before an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Chicago, Friday, March 5, 2021. Seabrook, a three-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman for the Blackhawks, announced his retirement Friday, shortly after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Joe Brand the Soothsayer got it right after the Blackhawks went 1-1-1 in their series with Tampa Bay. He and Chris Boden look back on the entertaining three-game series in this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast, while hearing Sunday’s postgame thoughts from Jeremy Colliton and Mattias Janmark.  They also hear from and reflect on the career of Brent Seabrook after Friday’s announcement that he’ll be physically unable to continue playing.

