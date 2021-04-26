Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Reflecting on Andrew Shaw’s career

Better. But still not good enough. This new Blackhawks 720 Podcast finds Chris Boden and Joe Brand looking back at the opener of the three-game "playoff" series this week versus Nashville in the chase for the final division playoff spot, and what more is needed to find an answer versus the Preds. You'll also hear from Alex DeBrincat, Connor Murphy and Jeremy Colliton as the rest of the season hangs in the balance.

