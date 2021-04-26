Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Reflecting on Andrew Shaw’s career

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks right wing Andrew Shaw holds up the Stanley Cup during a rally celebrating the NHL hockey club’s Stanley Cup championship, Thursday, June 18, 2015, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Another Blackhawks multiple Stanley Cup winner calls it a career. Chris Boden and Joe Brand reflect back on Andrew Shaw’s eventful career on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast and hear from The Mutt himself. Plus the guys reflect on the series with Nashville, some personnel decisions, and how they’ll handle the remainder of the regular season.

