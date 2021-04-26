Another Blackhawks multiple Stanley Cup winner calls it a career. Chris Boden and Joe Brand reflect back on Andrew Shaw’s eventful career on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast and hear from The Mutt himself. Plus the guys reflect on the series with Nashville, some personnel decisions, and how they’ll handle the remainder of the regular season.
Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Reflecting on Andrew Shaw’s career
