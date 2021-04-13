A pair of dramatic wins in Columbus sandwiched around a busy trade deadline makes for a jam-packed Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden and Joe Brand analyze and react to the games and the deals while also hearing from Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton
Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!
Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Recapping the moves the Blackhawks made at the deadline
A pair of dramatic wins in Columbus sandwiched around a busy trade deadline makes for a jam-packed Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden and Joe Brand analyze and react to the games and the deals while also hearing from Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton