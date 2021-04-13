Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Recapping the moves the Blackhawks made at the deadline

A fresh Blackhawks 720 Podcast picks up where the last one left off: frustration versus Nashville. Chris Boden and Joe Brand break down last week and look ahead to a stretch of opponents below the Blackhawks in the division, while hearing from Strome, Keith and the reacquired Vinnie Hinostroza. Plus, a salute and stick tap to one of this podcast's founders.

