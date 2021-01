PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, center, looks over his team in the first period during the NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

After the Blackhawks 5-4 OT loss to the Florida Panthers, Chris Boden and Joe Brand jump into the studio to chat about the slow star to the season. You’ll hear audio from the postgame zoom from Jeremy Colliton, Dominik Kubalik, and Kevin Lankinen as the team now returns to Chicago for their Friday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

