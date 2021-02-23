Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Not pretty, but 2 points is 2 points!

Another thrilling win Tuesday in Columbus to recap on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden and Joe Brand go over the highs and lows that assured a winning road trip, while hearing from Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel. Plus, they revisit some interesting thoughts from Jeremy Colliton over the past week regarding concussions and the commitment to his coaching philosophy.
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand