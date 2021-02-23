Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Not pretty, but 2 points is 2 points!

"We're not gonna frame it". Those were Jeremy Colliton's words after his team still won the opener of its 6-game road trip. In this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast, we hear more of the coach's thoughts as Chris Boden and Joe Brand discuss the fortunes of the past week and what lies ahead. We also hear from Dominik Kubalik and Mattias Janmark on the win, and their praise for one particular teammate.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!