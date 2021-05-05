Blackhawks 720 Podcast | No playoffs for the Blackhawks this year

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The playoffs hopes have ended but there’s still some work left to do.  Chris Boden and Joe Brand discuss falling out of the post-season picture on this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast as well as what’s been accomplished and what’s ahead. You’ll also hear from Collin Delia and Ian Mitchell reflecting on their challenging seasons.

