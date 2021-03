PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, left, celebrates his 400th career goal with Ryan Carpenter after they defeated the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Patrick Kane’s 400th career goal & the upcoming three game series versus the defending Stanley Cup champs are the centerpieces of this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden and Joe Brand discuss the milestone, the weekend split versus Detroit and the lion-like March schedule that begins versus Tampa Bay.

