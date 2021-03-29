Blackhawks 720 Podcast |Kirby Dach makes his return as the Blackhawks fall to the Predators over the weekend

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Chicago, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A look back at a roller coaster week on this latest Blackhawks 720 Podcast as Chris breaks down the weekend sweep by Nashville that allowed them to bump the Blackhawks from the final division playoff spot.  You’ll hear from Alex DeBrincat and Jeremy Colliton, plus Kirby Dach following his early return from wrist surgery.

