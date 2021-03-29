Blackhawks 720 Podcast |Kirby Dach makes his return as the Blackhawks fall to the Predators over the weekend

The Blackhawks return for a six-game homestand looking to reverse fortunes from their 1-5 road trip. Chris Boden and Joe Brand look back, and ahead on the latest Blackhawks 720 Podcast as we hear from Mattias Janmark and Calvin de Haan on some of the issues that need fixing, plus the latest on Kirby Dach's return from wrist surgery.

