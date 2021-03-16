The Blackhawks knew it was going to be a challenging month, and they’re feeling the effects in going 1-3 since our last Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden and Joe Brand review the bumpy road trip so far as it heads into its final leg in Tampa Bay after being swept in south Florida. You’ll also hear from Brandon Hagel and Kevin Lankinen, plus Kirby Dach on the comeback trail.
Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!
Blackhawks 720 Podcast | It’s a rough stretch against Florida teams
The Blackhawks knew it was going to be a challenging month, and they’re feeling the effects in going 1-3 since our last Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden and Joe Brand review the bumpy road trip so far as it heads into its final leg in Tampa Bay after being swept in south Florida. You’ll also hear from Brandon Hagel and Kevin Lankinen, plus Kirby Dach on the comeback trail.