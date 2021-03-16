Blackhawks 720 Podcast | It’s a rough stretch against Florida teams

Blackhawks 720

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) congratulates defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) after Ekblad scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Blackhawks knew it was going to be a challenging month, and they’re feeling the effects in going 1-3 since our last Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden and Joe Brand review the bumpy road trip so far as it heads into its final leg in Tampa Bay after being swept in south Florida. You’ll also hear from Brandon Hagel and Kevin Lankinen, plus Kirby Dach on the comeback trail.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona

Sports

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular