Blackhawks 720 Podcast | It’s a rough stretch against Florida teams

Joe Brand the Soothsayer got it right after the Blackhawks went 1-1-1 in their series with Tampa Bay. He and Chris Boden look back on the entertaining three-game series in this new Blackhawks 720 Podcast, while hearing Sunday's postgame thoughts from Jeremy Colliton and Mattias Janmark. They also hear from and reflect on the career of Brent Seabrook after Friday's announcement that he'll be physically unable to continue playing.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!