Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Hear from Stan Bowman, Jeremy Colliton and Patrick Kane as the season comes to a close

Blackhawks 720
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Fans watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Hear wrap-up thoughts from Stan Bowman, Patrick Kane & Jeremy Colliton on the season ending edition of the Blackhawks 720 Podcast.  Chris Boden & Joe Brand take you through their final impressions of the 56-game, four month journey & address the team’s strengths, weaknesses and unknowns before training camp in September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Sports

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular