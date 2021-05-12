Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Hear from Stan Bowman, Jeremy Colliton and Patrick Kane as the season comes to a close

Hear wrap-up thoughts from Stan Bowman, Patrick Kane & Jeremy Colliton on the season ending edition of the Blackhawks 720 Podcast. Chris Boden & Joe Brand take you through their final impressions of the 56-game, four month journey & address the team’s strengths, weaknesses and unknowns before training camp in September.
