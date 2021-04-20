Blackhawks 720 Podcast | A big homestand is on the horizon for the Blackhawks

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Better. But still not good enough.  This new Blackhawks 720 Podcast finds Chris Boden and Joe Brand looking back at the opener of the three-game “playoff” series this week versus Nashville in the chase for the final division playoff spot, and what more is needed to find an answer versus the Preds.  You’ll also hear from Alex DeBrincat, Connor Murphy and Jeremy Colliton as the rest of the season hangs in the balance.

