Blackhawks 720 | A pair of wins over Detroit and a new member of the podcast joins the show!

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring his first goal against the Detroit Red Wings Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A pair of weekend wins leads us into the latest Blackhawks 720 Podcast as Chris Boden and Joe Brand recap the positive steps, what’s working better and encouraging individuals with their new feline contributor. You’ll also hear from Pius Suter Connor Murphy and Jeremy Colliton.

