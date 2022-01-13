Andrew Shaw visits the WGN Radio booth on his Legacy Night

During Thursday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, Andrew Shaw joined John Wiedeman and Troy Murray in the WGN Radio booth to talk about his Legacy Night and what his future in hockey holds.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720
Popular
SportsClick
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter